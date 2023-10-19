Appar fashions Saupin's win in basketball meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 18

Appar Sood gathered 18 points to help Saupin’s School, Sector 32, reach the boys’ U-17 semifinals at the ongoing 9th Bhagwant Singh Memorial Basketball Trophy.

The Sector 32 team logged a 41-12 win over Paragon School, Mohali. Anmol scored nine points for the Mohali team.

Learning Paths School, Mohali, logged a 29-9 win over Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26. Gurkanwar scored 20 points for the winning side, while Uday gathered all points for Sector 26 team.

Fateh scored 18 points as Vivek High School, Mohali, defeated Delhi Public School 53-17. Vivek High School, Sector 38, also reached the semis by defeating Yadvindra Public School (YPS), Mohali, 50-26.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, qualified for the final by defeating Vivek High School, Mohali, 42-25.In another semifinal, Vivek High School, Sector 38, defeated Saupin’s School 22-8.

In the boys’ U-14 quarterfinals, St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, logged a 40-29 win over YPS. Saupin’s School defeated Strawberry Fields High School 38-33.

Meanwhile, in the matches held at Vivek High School, Mohali, the boys’ U-14 team of Learning Paths School defeated Saupin’s School 32-18. The hosts registered a convincing 28-6 win over Amity International School.

In the girls’ U-14 event, the hosts qualified for the final by logging a 23-6 win over Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36. In the girls’ U-12 category, Learning Paths School humbled Strawberry Fields High School 24-4 and Vivek High School defeated Saupin’s 14-9.

In the boys’ U-12 event, the hosts entered the final by defeating Strawberry Fields 19-3 and Learning Paths beat YPS.

