Applications invited for Diwali stalls in Chandigarh

The Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, has set up a help desk counter at its office in Sector 17 and Manimajra for temporary stall permissions, which will be issued to interested shopkeepers, vendors and individuals for setting up stalls during the upcoming festive season.
Advertisement
Permissions will be granted strictly on first-come, first-serve basis. The last date to apply is October 17, and no coupons will be issued thereafter. Anyone found setting up a stall without a valid coupon will be liable to pay double the applicable fee.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement