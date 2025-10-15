DT
Applications invited for Diwali stalls in Chandigarh

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:16 AM Oct 15, 2025 IST
The Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, has set up a help desk counter at its office in Sector 17 and Manimajra for temporary stall permissions, which will be issued to interested shopkeepers, vendors and individuals for setting up stalls during the upcoming festive season.

Permissions will be granted strictly on first-come, first-serve basis. The last date to apply is October 17, and no coupons will be issued thereafter. Anyone found setting up a stall without a valid coupon will be liable to pay double the applicable fee.

