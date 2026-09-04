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Home / Chandigarh / Applications invited for licences to sell green crackers in Chandigarh

Applications invited for licences to sell green crackers in Chandigarh

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:24 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Ahead of Diwali, the UT Administration has invited online applications for temporary licences for the sale of eco-friendly green crackers certified by the CSIR-NEERI.

Applicants can submit their applications through the Chandigarh Administration’s service portal from 9 am on September 7 to 5 pm on September 12.

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The draw of lots for allotment of temporary licences will be held at Bal Bhawan, Sector 23, at 4 pm on September 14. Applicants will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 500.

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Officials said the terms and conditions, instructions and procedure for allotment of temporary licences were available on the administration’s service portal.

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