Applications invited for licences to sell green crackers in Chandigarh

Ahead of Diwali, the UT Administration has invited online applications for temporary licences for the sale of eco-friendly green crackers certified by the CSIR-NEERI.

Applicants can submit their applications through the Chandigarh Administration’s service portal from 9 am on September 7 to 5 pm on September 12.

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The draw of lots for allotment of temporary licences will be held at Bal Bhawan, Sector 23, at 4 pm on September 14. Applicants will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 500.

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Officials said the terms and conditions, instructions and procedure for allotment of temporary licences were available on the administration’s service portal.