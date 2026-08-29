Appoint ombudsman for Chandigarh civic body, says UT council member

Ajay Jagga, a member of the Administrator’s Advisory Council, has demanded the immediate appointment of an ombudsman for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

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He made the demand citing the tabling of agendas worth Rs 250 crore that were passed without adequate deliberation and later declared null and void by the Municipal Corporation House.

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In a letter to UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, Jagga said the financial position of the MC had deteriorated significantly in recent times, with reports and public perception pointing towards mounting losses, fiscal stress and serious irregularities. He said the situation had now reached a stage where urgent institutional intervention had become indispensable to restore financial discipline and public confidence.

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He said the 13th Finance Commission had categorically recommended the appointment of an independent ombudsman for local bodies to ensure transparency, accountability, and efficient financial governance. “Despite this clear mandate, the mechanism has not been operationalised in Chandigarh so far,” he said.

Traders’ body seeks MC advisory panel

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A city traders’ body has demanded the formation of a Municipal Corporation advisory panel on the lines of the Administrator’s Advisory Council. Kamaljit Singh Panchhi, president of the Chandigarh Traders Association, Sector 17, met Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria and submitted a representation proposing the constitution of the body. Panchhi proposed that the committee be headed by the Mayor, with the Secretary (Local Bodies), Municipal Commissioner, senior officers and councillors as members.

Congress seeks dissolution of MC House

Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky on Friday demanded the dissolution of the Municipal Corporation House, a fixed five-year term for the Mayor and the extension of the Anti-Defection Law to the civic body.

He urged UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria to take up the issues with the Centre and facilitate necessary amendments to the Municipal Corporation Act.

The Anti-Defection Law aims to prevent MPs and MLAs from switching sides, especially for political gains. It currently applies to members of Parliament and state legislatures. Lucky sought a fixed five-year term for the Mayor and a system allowing the post to be filled through direct election.

Lucky said the functioning of the city body over the past several years had been disappointing, with repeated controversies over allegations of corruption, lack of transparency, procedural violations and poor decision-making damaging its reputation.