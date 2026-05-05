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Home / Chandigarh / Appoint ombudsman for Chandigarh MC, Advisory Council member urges UT Administrator

Appoint ombudsman for Chandigarh MC, Advisory Council member urges UT Administrator

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM May 05, 2026 IST
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In a step towards making urgent institutional reforms in view of financial constraints and irregularities, Ajay Jagga, Member, Administrator’s Advisory Council, has demanded appointment of an ombudsman for the Municipal Corporation.

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In a letter to Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, he stated that the financial position of the MC deteriorated significantly in the recent times. He said the recent incident of fake FDRs of over Rs 116 crores was a serious issue. “The situation has reached a stage where urgent institutional intervention has become indispensable to restore financial discipline and public confidence,” he said.

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Jagga stated that the 13th Finance Commission had categorically recommended the appointment of an independent ombudsman for local bodies to ensure transparency, accountability and efficient financial governance. Despite this clear mandate, the said mechanism was not operationalised in Chandigarh till date, he added. The appointment of an ombudsman would serve various purposes. It will act as an independent authority to examine complaints relating to ‘maladministration’, financial irregularities and misuse of authority.

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In addition, Jagga proposed that an “Advisory Council on Revenue & Financial Reforms” be constituted for the Mayor/MC, comprising not more than six domain experts in finance, taxation, municipal administration and public policy.

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