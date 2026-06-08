Approach in policies, schemes, should focus on transforming life of last person in society: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday emphasised that for the resolve of a ‘Viksit Bharat’, our approach in policies, schemes, programmes and budget provisions should focus on transforming the life of the last person in society.

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Stressing a meaningful and a positive discussion in legislative assemblies, Birla noted that there should be a contribution of each section of the society towards realising the resolve of a developed nation, calling it as a national pledge.

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“When there is a contribution of every section of society, then the strength of India, strength of youth is so big that we will realise the resolve of Viksit Bharat before 2047,” he further said.

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He noted that we must accelerate social change, strengthen moral values, and guide society in a progressive direction.

In this regard, he highlighted that legislators have a pivotal role to play, as they are the most effective drivers of grassroots change through localized policies and public welfare initiatives.

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Birla was speaking after inaugurating the second Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-II Conference here. The three-day conference is being hosted by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh.

The event was attended by Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Speaker of Haryana Legislative Assembly Harvinder Kalyan, Haryana Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mahipal Dhanda, the State Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Krishan Lal Middha along with other ministers of Haryana government and Members of the Legislative Assembly.

The inaugural session of this two-day conference saw the participation of presiding officers from the legislatures of 12 states.

Apart from the presiding officers of the CPA Zone-II member states -- Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Delhi -- the conference also witnessed active participation from the presiding officers of other states, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim and West Bengal.

Detailed deliberations are being held across various plenary sessions on the theme, ‘Role of an Aware Society and Representatives of the People in Facing Future Challenges and Realizing the Goal of Viksit Bharat-2047’.

In his address, Birla said the country’s democratic system accommodates both consensus and dissent and it is our duty to consider diverse views and perspectives while driving the development of the state and the nation.

Describing the 21st century as highly crucial, Birla observed that the global landscape is undergoing major shifts and the world is navigating various geopolitical tensions.

Even during such challenging times, India is consistently moving forward on the strength of its long-term policies and plans, backed by good governance and a stable, strong, and robust legal framework, he said.

He added that while closely studying global trends in developed nations, India has introduced necessary and pragmatic changes from time to time, tailored to its own social and economic conditions.

Today, the entire world looks toward India with renewed hope and immense possibilities; therefore, this is the time for collective efforts and comprehensive participation.

“Therefore, inside legislative assemblies, while we put forward expectations and aspirations of people and also collectively discuss the development of the state and the country, at this time we need to ensure that for the resolve of a ‘Viksit Bharat’, our approach in policies, schemes, programmes, budget provisions, and budget reviews should focus on transforming the life of the last person in society,” he said.

We must bring about social change, moral values, and the responsibility to lead the sentiments of everyone through mutual cooperation also lies with the legislators. We bear a greater responsibility to bring about societal change, he told the MLAs.

The Lok Sabha Speaker called for a massive mass movement across the country, so that every citizen feels a sense of personal contribution toward building a developed India.

Expressing confidence, he said that when the participation of every individual is ensured, India’s collective strength, especially its youth power, will become so formidable that we will accomplish the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ well before the target year of 2047.

In this context, he mentioned that while India’s growing population was once viewed as a challenge, today that youth demographic has become its greatest strength.

To leverage this, the youth must be equipped with skill development, quality education, and a mindset for innovation.

He also proposed that the policies and laws formulated in our legislatures must resonate with the aspirations and requirements of the new generation.

Underlining the importance of public participation in a parliamentary democracy, Birla remarked that regular public discourse and meaningful debates should instil confidence among citizens that the House belongs to them and that their elected representatives are their true voice.

Consequently, the discussions, policies, and laws framed within the Houses must always be driven by national interest and accompanied by enhanced public engagement, he said.

He asserted that greater public participation leads to deeper and more widespread social transformation. The more citizens connect with democratic institutions, the faster the dream of a developed India will be realized.

He emphasised that whether it is a Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti, Zila Parishad, Municipality, State Legislative Assembly, or the Lok Sabha, increased public participation brings forth new ideas, diverse perspectives, and constructive suggestions, giving fresh momentum to the pace of development.

Birla further noted that the more transparent and robust a state’s legal framework is, the faster that state progresses.

Regions with clear policies, just laws, and stable, strong governance naturally attract higher investments, he said.

Investors consistently choose destinations where they have complete confidence in the continuity of policy and law; hence, maintaining this stability is a profound responsibility.

Prior to the formal inauguration of the conference, Birla also inaugurated the newly established Parliamentary Research and Information Center (PRIC) at the Haryana Legislative Assembly building, which is set to significantly enhance the quality of legislative work.

On the first day of the conference, Birla also paid a courtesy call on Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, at the Lok Bhavan, where they discussed various contemporary issues.

The transportation for all delegates at this conference was arranged via e-buses. At the end of the inaugural session of the conference, Om Birla departed with the delegates in an e-bus.