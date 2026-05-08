Approach SSP office for FIR copy: Court to Madhu Kishwar

While disposing of an application of academician Madhu Kishwar for providing a copy of the FIR registered against her, a Chandigarh court has directed her to approach the office of UT SSP.

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The court observed that the applicant prematurely approached it without first seeking the available remedy to get a copy of the FIR by moving an application with the office of the SSP, Chandigarh.

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The court said the SSP, on receipt of the application, shall proceed further as per mandate of the directions of the Supreme Court in Youth Bar Association of India versus Union of India and others, and dispose of the application within three days from its presentation.

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If the applicant still felt aggrieved, she was at liberty to revive the present application and proceed further with the matter as per law.

In her application, Kishwar sought a direction from the court to the respondents to supply a copy of an FIR registered at the Sector 26 police station under Sections 196, 356, 336(4), 353, 336(1), 336(3), 340 and 318 of the BNS and Sections 66-C, 66-D and 67 of the IT Act. The applicant also sought directions to the respondents to upload a copy of the FIR on their official website. She said even as she was served two notices to join the investigation, she was not provided with a copy of the FIR.

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The prosecution, while opposing the plea, argued that considering the grave sensitivity and their potential ramifications on public order and societal harmony, the competent authority categorised the FIR as ‘Sensitive’ and decided against its disclosure/uploading at this stage. The decision was taken in view of investigative sensitivity and public order implications and not in arbitrary manner. The public prosecutor said despite receiving notice, Kishwar wilfully failed to join the investigation. So her application deserved to be dismissed.

An FIR was registered against Kishwar and other social media users following a complaint alleging circulation of forged and misleading posts and obscene content via a video clip.