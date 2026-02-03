DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Chandigarh / Architecture College to come up with design for Leisure Valley

Architecture College to come up with design for Leisure Valley

Home Secretary reviewed walking and jogging tracks

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:05 AM Feb 03, 2026 IST
UT Home Secretary Mandip Singh Brar reviews facilities at Leisure Valley, Sector 10.
UT Home Secretary Mandip Singh Brar today visited Leisure Valley, Sector 10, to assess the condition, upkeep and available facilities in the area. Amit Kumar, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation; CB Ojha, Chief Engineer; Rajiv Kumar Mehta, Chief Architect; and Sangeeta Bagga, principal, Chandigarh College of Architecture, were present during the inspection.

During the visit, the Home Secretary reviewed the existing walking and jogging tracks and noted that certain stretches required immediate attention. He directed the Engineering Department to undertake prompt repair works to ensure safety and convenience for visitors.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh College of Architecture has been entrusted with preparing a comprehensive design proposal, incorporating facilities for fitness, yoga, wellness and mind-body healing, while preserving the original fitness trails and equipment within 15 days. The proposal will align with the master plan vision of the Leisure Valley as the “Lungs of the City Beautiful,” as envisaged by Le Corbusier.

Earlier, Brar instructed the departments concerned to explore suitable provisions for yoga and exercise facilities within Leisure Valley, aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles among citizens. He further directed officials to examine the feasibility of establishing a cafeteria facility in the area to enhance visitor amenities, with due emphasis on cleanliness and environmental sustainability.

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

