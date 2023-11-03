Arijit Singh’s concert: Parking arrangements in place for 1K two-wheelers, 5K cars, claims organiser

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 2

All preparations for the Arijit Singh concert in Chandigarh, scheduled for November 4, are complete and the event is proceeding as planned.

Tarun Chaudhary, Director of Tarish Entertainment, personally inspected the venue today and expressed his satisfaction with the meticulous arrangements in place. He extended his gratitude to the UT administration for their outstanding support and for granting the necessary permissions.

To accommodate the influx of attendees, ample parking space for over 5,000 cars and 1,000 two-wheelers has been designated in Sector 34.

The Box Office will be operational from 12 noon. Gates will open at 4 pm, providing ample time for attendees to settle in.

The captivating performance by Arijit Singh will commence at 6 pm.

Police issue advisory

Keeping in view of the live concert of Arijit Singh on November 4 at Exhibition Ground, Sector 34, Chandigarh, the police issued an advisory to the public to strictly adhere the following routes to reach at Exhibition Ground, Sector 34, to avoid any traffic congestion. Diamond/Lounges ticket holders are advised to reach in Diamond/Lounge members parking (Pink colour) situated behind the stage opposite to Sham Fashion Mall Sector 34.

General parking