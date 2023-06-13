Arjit Singh’s ton helps Terrace Zone score 318/6 on Day 2

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 12

A fine innings by Arjit Singh (105 off 158 balls) helped Terrace Zone fight back against Sukhna Zone on Day 2 of the ongoing UTCA Men’s Seniors Multi-Day Cricket Tournament at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium.

In reply to Sukhna Zone’s first innings 338/8, Terrace Zone scored 318/6 at the drawn of stumps today. Arjit’s innings was supported by skipper Amrit Lubana (66) and Taranpreet Singh (52).

In another match, Plaza Zone’s struggle continues against Rose Zone as the side was bundled out for 210 runs while chasing 441 runs. A five-wicket haul by Abhishek (5/58) restricted Plaza Zone batters. Ravikant (57) and Ripon Chaudhary (42) remained the top scorers for the side. Jagdeep Singh and Dev Yadav also shared two wickets each.

In their second innings, Plaza Zone scored 147/4 as captain Krunal Mahajan (47) and Vaibhav Narang (35) remained unbeaten at the drawn of stumps. Plaza Zone still trail by 84 runs.