Arjun shoots 71, maintains lead

Daman Singh

Chandigarh, March 22

Teenager Arjun Singh Bhatia maintained his overnight lead on the second day of the 23rd Samarvir Sahi Amateur Golf Championship, being played at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

Bhatia, who had shot a 5-under 67 on Tuesday, shot a 1-under 71 on Day 2 to bring his tally to 6-under par.

With the course dressed in heavy dew, it was becoming increasingly tricky but Bhatia still managed to end the day on top.

“Today, I didn’t have an ideal start. Being 2-over through the first three holes, I recovered well on the back nine to shoot a 1-under,” the 17-year-old golfer said. “The most difficult moment I encountered was during the early parts of my round. There was a lot of dew in play and the greens were playing a lot different than yesterday,” he reckoned.

Railways’ Jaiveer was two shots behind him and ended the day with a 4-under 140. Delhi’s Rohit, Punjab’s Yuvraj Singh, Chandigarh’s Shauraya Sharma and last year’s winner Anant Singh Ahalawat of Chandigarh scored a 3-under 141 to remain in the joint-third position.

A total of 51 golfers moved into the third round after the midway cut, but self-belief is driving Bhatia on as he looks to go all the way.

“Golf is unpredictable, but I believe in my abilities and know that if I go into the next two days with the correct mindset, I can go all the way,” said Bhatia, who was the No. 1 ranked player in India last year with two wins on the junior circuit.

Of the 123 amateurs who teed off in the first round, only 14 golfers scored a par or below-par round.