Arjun, Yuvraj help city score 260/5 on Day 2

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 30

A timely performance by Chandigarh skipper Arjun Azad and Yuvraj Choudhary helped the team gain momentum against hosts Chhattisgarh on the second day of the ongoing Col CK Nayudu Trophy match at Bhilai. Choudhary scored 87 runs, while Azad contributed 84 runs to help Chandigarh score 260/5 at the draw of stumps.

Chandigarh got off to a disappointing start as the team’s top order - Harnoor Singh (15), Pradeep Yadav (25) and Ayush Sikka (0) - moved back to pavilion at the team’s total of 64/3. Thereafter, Azad and Choudhary covered up the loss by raising a 124-run partnership for the 4th wicket. The duo took the total to 188 runs.

Gagandeep Singh put an end to their partnership by accounting for Azad (85 off 105 balls, with the help of 12 boundaries and a six). Later, Choudhary made another important partnership of 49 runs with Mayank Sidhu. However, Deepak Singh gave the hosts the much-needed breakthrough as he claimed Choudhary to reduce the side to 237/5.

Choudhary scored 87 off 148 balls, with six boundaries and five sixes. Sidhu (29 off 68 balls) and AA Kumar (7 off 26 balls) remained unbeaten for the side. Chandigarh are now trailing by 10 runs. Satyam Dubey and Deepak claimed two wickets each for the bowling side, while Gagandeep Singh took one.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh added 33 runs to their overnight score of 237/7 before getting all out for 270 runs. Mandeep Singh (3/57) and Neil (3/67) shared three wickets each, while Paras (2/51) took two wickets. Gagandeep (96 off 178 balls, including 10 boundaries) remained the main scorer for the side.

