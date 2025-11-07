DT
Home / Chandigarh / Armed Forces' capability during Op Sindoor shocked the world: Punjab Governor

Armed Forces' capability during Op Sindoor shocked the world: Punjab Governor

"Valour exhibited by the sons and daughters of Punjab in different wars remains a perennial source of motivation for the nation," Gulab Chand Kataria said

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:47 PM Nov 07, 2025 IST
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria addresses a gathering during the 9th Military Literature Festival at Lake Club in Chandigarh on Friday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar
The capability and performance of our Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor has not just been an eye opener for our citizens, but has also left the entire world awe-struck, Governor of Punjab Gulab Chand Kataria said during his inaugural address at the 9th edition of the Military Literature Festival (MLF) here today.

A military delegation from the United Kingdom, led by Maj Gen John Kendall, Deputy Commander Field Army, educated the audience on the shared military heritage between the militaries of India and Great Britain that goes back.

