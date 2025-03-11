Armed men rob trader of Rs 15 lakh

Six armed robbers allegedly robbed the office of a trader in Preet Nagar, Mandi Gobindgarh, today.

The victim, who has since been identified as Ajay Kumar, said he owns two firms, KV Alloys and Prem Trading Company. He had cash worth Rs 15 lakh at one of his offices located in Preet Nagar.

He and his two employees were at the office when the six armed robbers broke open the glass door after firing at it.

The victim told the police that the accused demanded cash and brandished a gun at him before decamping with Rs 15 lakh.

The incident has been captured in the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras installed at the office and the vicinity.

Amloh Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP ) Gurdeep Singh said the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The CCTV footage recovered from the victim’s office and the nearby areas was also being scrutinised by the police teams in a bid to identify and track down the accused, the DSP further added.