Armed youths loot Rs 10 lakh, gold from house in Mohali

Armed youths loot Rs 10 lakh, gold from house in Mohali

Owner suffers severe head injuries in the attack
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:15 AM Sep 08, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Four armed youths stole Rs 10-lakh cash, 70-gm gold and valuables from a house in Shekhan Majra village around 2 am on Sunday.

Armed with sharp weapons, the unidentified youths attacked house owner Lakhwinder Singh when he raised the alarm. They stole cash and valuables from the house and fled the scene on their bikes as the neighbours gathered at the spot.

The members of the family said the youths scaled the boundary wall to enter the house. Lakhwinder (39), who suffered head injuries in the attack, was taken to a private hospital, where the doctors referred him to the Phase-6 Civil Hospital.

Police teams reached the spot and began an investigation. The IT City SHO, Satwinder Singh, said the police were investigating the matter and scanning CCTV footage of the nearby areas to get a clue about the assailants. A case has been registered at the IT police station.

Meanwhile, villagers said there was panic in the area after the robbery. They demanded increased police patrolling in the area.

