Armoured tractors deployed on Mohali-Chandigarh border to tackle activists demanding release of Bandi Singhs

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, February 13

Punjab Police on Monday deployed seven armoured tractors on Mohali-Chandigarh border to tackle Bandi Singh release activists on the dividing roads of Sectors 51-52 and Sectors 52-53.

Two bullet-proof tractors have been stationed on the dividing road of Sectors 51-52 while five at the Sectors 52-53 border.

Police said the need to deploy improvised armoured vehicles was felt after the violence on February 8 when protesters used tractors and horses to intimidate the police personnel.

Cops said the improvised bullet-proof tractors, with red beacons atop, had been brought from the international border area districts of the Punjab where they were deployed to counter the terrorist activities.

"The improvised vehicles were requisitioned after the Dinanagar terrorist incident when terrorists fled into the swampy areas and fields to take cover," said a Punjab Police official.

DSP City-1 Harinder Singh Mann said, "During the violence on February 8, the protesters used tractors and horses to injure police personnel. The armoured vehicles are specially designed to handle such situations."

Punjab Police officials said each border area district police is equipped with five such vehicles.