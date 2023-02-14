Armoured tractors to tackle protesters in Mohali

Mohali, February 13

Armoured tractors releasing dark plumes of smoke and then quietly dozing off in one corner made the day for onlookers at the protest site on the road separating Sector 52 and 53 today.

In all, seven armoured tractors have been stationed by the Punjab Police on the roads separating Sector 51 and 52 (two), and Sector 52 & 53 (five) to tackle the protesters seeking the release of Bandi Singhs.

Police officials said the need to deploy these improvised armoured vehicles was felt after violence on February 8 when the protesters used tractors and horses to intimidate the police personnel. These bullet proof tractors, with red beacons, have been brought from the international border areas of Punjab where they were deployed to counter terrorist activities, said the police officials.

The DSP (City 1), Harinder Singh Mann, said, “During violence on February 8, the protesters used tractors and horses to harm police personnel. The armoured vehicles are specially designed to handle such situations.” Anti-riot drills are being undertaken, across the state to keep police personnel in shape. The mounted police carried out a drill at the spot on how to counter the charge from armed horsemen. Meanwhile, 31 representatives of the protesters staged a peaceful two-hour sit-in on the Sector 52-53 road. — TNS

Brought from border areas

