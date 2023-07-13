Arms licence holders told to give up 3rd gun

Mohali, July 12
Arms licence holders of the district have been directed to to delete/cancel third weapon registered on their licence with immediate effect.
District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said the Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Punjab, had ordered to surrender the third weapon immediately, if anybody still had it registered in his/her arms licence.
