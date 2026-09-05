Arms supplier held with two pistols

The Operations Cell of the Chandigarh Police has arrested a weapons supplier and recovered two country-made pistols and four cartridges from his possession.

According to a police release, the accused has been identified as 33-year-old Vijay Rathor, a native of Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh.

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Acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested Rathor on August 26. During questioning, he told the police that he had come to Chandigarh to deliver illegal weapons on behalf of a main supplier based in Madhya Pradesh. The supplier reportedly provided arms to local gangsters as and when required.

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Two associates of the main supplier, identified as Monu, alias Kandu, and Rahul, alias Rally, had already been arrested by the Operations Cell. A large cache of weapons was recovered from them.