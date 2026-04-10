Army dogs steal the show on PU campus

The Panjab University ground turned into a display of military precision and discipline as the Department of Defence and National Security Studies (DDNSS) kicked off its two-day annual festival, “Kavach 3.0”. While the event featured various military displays, the highlight of the opening day was a spectacular dog show conducted by the Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) of the Indian Army.

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.The show featured seven highly trained dogs, five labrador retrievers and two Belgian malinois. These canines demonstrated agility and intelligence, successfully navigating complex obstacles like “Brahma Bridge” and 15-foot ladders. Beyond physical stunts, the RVC handlers showcased the technical skills these dogs use in tracking terrorists, detecting explosives and conducting rescue operations in difficult terrains.

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These dogs undergo one-year of rigorous training before joining the Army squad. While their average life span is around 12 years, they typically serve for a maximum of 10 years.

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The event was inaugurated by PU Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig and special guest Maj Gen Bharat Mehtani, ADG NCC. Organised by Prof Jaskaran Singh Waraich, the show is aimed at bridging the gap between civilians and the armed forces.

The first day also featured a weapon display by the Western Command, Chandimandir. The festival is scheduled to continue through Friday, featuring a horse show and NCC activities.

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(The writer is an intern with The Tribune)