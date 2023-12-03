Army Institute of Law organises convocation

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 2

Governor, Punjab & Administrator Chandigarh, Banwari Lal Purohit, conferred degrees on 100 BA LLB and LLM students of Army Institute of Law (AIL), Mohali, during the ninth convocation held on Saturday.

The Governor applauded the students for the laurels they brought to the college and motivated them to act as a beacon of hope and provide justice to the under-privileged. Guests of Honour Lt Gen MK Katiyar, AVSM, GOC-in-C, Western Command & Patron-in-Chief, AIL and Prof (Dr) Arvind, V-C, Punjabi University, Patiala presented Awards of Excellence to students.

#Mohali