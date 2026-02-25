Army invites online applications for Agniveer recruitment

The Indian Army has invited online applications from eligible candidates of Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar district for recruitment as Agniveers under the Agnipath Scheme.
Candidates applying for the recruitment must be born between July 1, 2005 and July 1, 2009 (both days inclusive).
Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website: https://joinindianarmy.nic.in.
