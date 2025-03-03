DT
Home / Chandigarh / Army looking at new technology to enhance operational capability of armoured vehicles in high altitude

The Indian Army first used tanks at high altitude in 1947-48, when Stuart tanks were moved to Zoji La at an altitude of around 12,000 feet in Kashmir, to check Pakistani invaders who had entered the Valley in a bid to capture it
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:24 PM Mar 03, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File
Over the years, the Army has been developing operational and logistical capability to operate armoured vehicles in snow bound areas. It has driven tanks from lower altitude to heights of over 17,000 feet, besides setting up major tank repair facilities in Ladakh. Sub-zero temperature, rugged terrain and rarefied air are among challenges associated with operating tanks in areas like Ladakh.

As a fallout of the LAC situation, a light tank, christened Zorawar, has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation specifically for employment in high altitude areas. Larsen and Toubro is the manufacturer of this tank, which weighs around 25 tonnes compared to 45 tonnes for the T-90.

