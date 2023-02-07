Army man hangs self to death at hotel

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 6

A 37-year-old Army man allegedly hanged himself in the bathroom of a hotel room at Ambala Cantonment.

The Army man, who hailed from Kerala, was posted at Ambala Cantonment on the rank of Naik.

The Lal Kurti police post in charge said the body had been shifted to the mortuary of the Civil Hospital and the kin of the deceased informed. The Naik had gone on leave a few days ago.

Further action would be taken on the basis of the statement of his family members who were likely to reach here by Tuesday, the police said.