Army man’s body found on tracks

Ambala, July 20
The body of an Army man was found on the railway tracks at Ambala Cantonment here today.
The deceased has been identified as Naik UK Yadav (aged 20 plus), a native of Uttar Pradesh.
The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment. A diary was recovered from the spot. However, there was no rail ticket on the body.
Meanwhile, the SHO, Ambala Cantonment government railway police, Dharmveer Singh, said the family of the deceased had been informed about the incident and the matter was under investigation.
