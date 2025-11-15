Fearing threat to life, Army officer seeks revocation of arms licences of parents

A serving Army officer has approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court requesting for directions to the Deputy Magistrate of Chandigarh to decide his application seeking revocation of an arms licences issued to his parents. He has requested that the arms be deposited in safe custody.

In the petition, Major Raj Digvijay Singh Sidhu states that a dispute had arisen between him and his parents pertaining to the sale of some property. He stated that both his parents had their own individual arms licence.

He submitted that in the application filed on October 1, 2025, before the District Magistrate, UT Chandigarh, he sought suspension/revocation of the arms licence of his parents on the ground that there was a life threat to him, his wife and their twin daughters (aged 2 years) because of the “unstable” behaviour of his father, who had on numerous occasions openly threatened to use his weapon but neither the representation has been decided nor any action has been taken by the District Magistrate, UT, Chandigarh so far.

The counsel for the petitioner said many times the petitioner had met the authorities concerned, including Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandigarh, but no action was taken in this regard.

He also submitted that in the present petition, his prayer is only to the limited extent that his representation given to the District Magistrate, Chandigarh, be considered and decided after affording an adequate opportunity of hearing to the petitioner or his counsel, so that any further order can be passed in accordance with law.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri directed the District Magistrate, Chandigarh, to consider and decide the application/representation expeditiously, in accordance with law and after affording an adequate opportunity of hearing to all the concerned persons. The court said that while considering and deciding the application, the District Magistrate shall consider all issues raised by the petitioner in the representation, including the medical status of the persons named in the representation and thereafter, with due application of mind, pass an appropriate order in accordance with law, as expeditiously as possible but not later than three weeks.