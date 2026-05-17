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Home / Chandigarh / Army steps in to airlift kidney of brain-dead accident victim for soldier's wife

Army steps in to airlift kidney of brain-dead accident victim for soldier's wife

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Tribune News Service
chandigarh, Updated At : 11:49 PM May 17, 2026 IST
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The wife of a serving soldier received a new lease of life after the Command Hospital, Chandimandir, in collaboration with the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, successfully facilitated the retrieval and rapid air transportation of a kidney from a brain-dead road accident victim.
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An Army Aviation helicopter executed the critical life-saving mission from Chandimandir to Rohtak and back with precision and within stringent timelines, the Western Command said on Sunday. The harvested organ was swiftly airlifted along with the medical team of Command Hospital, for an urgent transplant procedure at Chandimandir.

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Command Hospital, Chandimandir, a tertiary care institution under the Western Command, is the Army’s premier organ retrieval and transplant centre and has made pioneering advancements in this field.

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Earlier this month, the hospital had carried out its first heart retrieval for transplant and in the process saved the life of a 14-year-old Sudanese boy admitted to a Delhi hospital. The organ was harvested from a 42-year-old brain-dead woman and airlifted to Delhi via a chartered flight within half an hour.

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