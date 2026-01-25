Army to hold meet on disaster risk resilience

To bolster national readiness against natural and man-made calamities, the Western Command Headquarters, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), is organising a joint seminar and exhibition on “Disaster Risk Resilience” on January 28.

Advertisement

The event marks a pivotal shift in national strategy, moving from reactive relief to proactive resilience. The conclave will bring together military leadership, NDMA policymakers and industry experts, who will deliberate on streamlining the synergy between civil authorities and the Indian Army.

Advertisement

Key focus areas include civil-military coordination for enhancing unified command structures to optimise response during the critical “golden hour”, technology integration including the role of AI and satellite communications.