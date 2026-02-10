The family of an Army officer who died in his sleep inside a bunker on the international border in a notified operational area is entitled to Liberalised Family Pension, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has held, upholding the decision of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT).

In March 2023, the AFT, Chandigarh, had enhanced pensionary benefits to Anuradha Saini, the widow of Major Sushil Kumar Saini. The high court division bench comprising Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi and Justice Vikas Suri, in a recent order, upheld the tribunal’s decision.

Liberalised Family Pension, which is granted to soldiers who die in the line of duty, is higher than ordinary family pension.

The Union government had challenged the AFT order, arguing that Liberalised Family Pension could not be granted as the officer had died while sleeping inside a bunker, which, according to the Centre, could not be treated as a death occurring in an operational area. The Centre further contended that even if the death was attributable to military service, only Special Family Pension and not Liberalised Family Pension was admissible.

The high court noted that the officer was deployed on the Indo-Pak border in an operational area notified under Operation Rakshak and placed reliance on the findings of a Court of Inquiry.

Following the officer’s death, a Court of Inquiry was ordered to ascertain the cause of death and whether it was attributable to military service. It was a conceded position between the parties that the Court of Inquiry had concluded that the officer’s death was attributable to military service and had occurred while he was performing bona fide military duty during Operation Rakshak, the bench observed.

“Once this fact has been conceded, it cannot be said that the death of the respondent’s husband did not occur while performing duties in an operational area and be treated as non-attributable to military service, particularly when Operation Rakshak had been ordered by the Government of India,” the bench said.

The court also noted the factual circumstances highlighted by the respondent, including that her husband was suffering from hypertension while performing his duties on the border. On the day of his death, there was an infiltration attempt involving 25 Bangladeshis attempting to cross the border to reach Pakistan.

The bench held that the case fell under Category E(1), which covers deaths during operations specially notified by the government from time to time. It observed that the officer died in a bunker while posted at an international border under Operation Rakshak.

As per the facts, on the intervening night of May 12 and 13, 1991, Major Saini checked the border posts in his area of responsibility and thereafter rested in his bunker. At around 2 am, he received information regarding the apprehension of 25 Bangladeshis attempting to cross over to Pakistan. He directed Subedar V V K Rao to handle the situation, escort the apprehended persons to the border and submit a report.

Subedar Rao later visited Major Saini’s bunker and briefed him. After commending him for the work, Major Saini went to sleep. On the morning of May 13, the Major’s assistant found him lying unconscious in the bunker. He was shifted to the military hospital in Amritsar, where he was declared dead.

Initially, Major Saini’s wife was granted ordinary family pension and informed that her husband’s death was neither attributable to nor aggravated by military service, with the cause of death stated to be acute myocardial infarction. Her claim for higher pension was rejected.

However, after the Court of Inquiry found the death attributable to military service, she claimed Liberalised Family Pension. The AFT ruled in her favour, a decision that has now been upheld by the high court.