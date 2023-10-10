Arnav, Tuba win carrom titles

Chandigarh, October 9
Arnav Bahuguna and Tuba Sehar won the boys’ sub-junior and women’s singles titles, respectively, on the concluding day of the State Carrom Championship held at Set Stephen’s School, Sector 45.
In the boys’ sub-junior final, Bahuguna defeated Abhinav Sharma 21-09, 10-04. In the semifinals, Bahuguna beat Anish Kumar 21-00, 13-05, while Sharma ousted Shoyab Ansari 06-04, 14-00.
Tuba won the women’s final by overpowering a tough competition by Nidhi Gupta 22-08, 14-17, 14-10. In the semis, she prevailed over Vaidhavi Mamgain 24-05, 25-09.
Nidhi ousted Sanya Chadha 23-03, 24-11. In the men’s final, Mohammed Hassan defeated Paras Arora 25-00, 25-10 to lift the title. In the semis, Hassan ousted Gopal Kakkar 19-03, 19-06, and Arora beat Amandeep Batra 25-01, 22-05.
In the boys’ junior title clash, Kakkar recorded a comeback 05-15, 21-00, 21-00 win over Bahuguna to clinch the title. In the semis, Kakkar defeated Abhinav Sharma 21-01, 21-01, and Bahuguna outplayed Krishna Gehlawat 19-05, 11-12, 18-12.
