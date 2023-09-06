Arshdeep Kaur claims weightlifting gold

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 5

Arshdeep Kaur lifted a total of 114kg to claim gold medal in the youth 55kg weight group during the Asmita Khelo India Women’s League Senior, Junior and Youth Tournament, organised by the Chandigarh Amateur Weightlifting Association, at the Sector 42 Sports Complex.

Shagun (83kg) and Anushka Waag (37kg) claimed silver and bronze medals each. Sehajpreet Kaur (97kg) won the youth 59kg event, followed by Chanpreet Dhaliwal (93kg) and Aashvi (39kg). In the senior category, Tulsi (105kg) and Sushma Sharma (43kg) ended up with medals. In the youth 64kg weight group, Jaisal Sandhu (74), Mehak (41kg) and Mannat (35kg) claimed medals, while in the junior event, Kajal (165kg), Diksha (85kg) and Kaldana Kumari (64kg) bagged the honours.

Natasha lifted 143kg to win the senior event, followed by Varsha (50kg), and in the youth 71kg event, Bedika Kaushal (98kg), Ruchi (83kg) and Suhani Chaudhary (39kg) shined. In the junior event, Jashandeep Kaur (147kg), Shalini (130kg) and Sonam (72kg) were the top three performers. In the senior event, Diljot Kaur (56kg), Akansha (55kg) and Ankita Joshi (45kg) won medals. In the open 76kg event, Jaismeen Kaur (139kg) and Navjot (126kg) were the two medal winners, while in the 81kg category, Heena (190kg), Devika (143kg) and Navpreet Kaur (135kg) shined. Kulbir Kaur (128kg) won the 87kg gold, followed by Ishu (41kg) at second position. In the senior category, Tarushi Sundhan claimed the top position by lifting a weight of 60kg. A total of 72 women weightlifters participated in this championship from various colleges, weightlifting centres and clubs.