Arshia wins lifting gold in Chandigarh

On the opening day of the weightlifting tournament, organised by the UT Sports Department, 11-year-old social medal sensation weightlifter Arshia Goswami claimed the gold medal in the – 45kg girls’ youth category at the Sector 42 sports complex.

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Arshia finished first with an impressive total lift of 101 kg, comprising 46 kg in snatch and 55 kg in clean & jerk. The 11-year-old is being trained under coach Karanbir Singh Buttar. She is also a popular young social media influencer from Chandigarh.

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Meanwhile, eight-year-old Armeet Kaur claimed the second position with a total lift of 53 kg, comprising 24 kg in snatch and 29 kg in clean & jerk. Lovepreet Kaur claimed the third position with a total lift of 51 kg, comprising 21 kg in snatch and 30 kg in clean & jerk.

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Around 180 boys’ and girls’ weightlifters from Chandigarh are participating in the tournament.