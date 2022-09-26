Art festival organised in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: A first-of-its-kind art festival, “The Art-Festival for Inclusion”, to boost the morale of differently-abled children and young adults was held at Government Museum & Art Gallery, Sector 10, here. As many as 100 special kids and youngsters participated and displayed their creativity in the fest. Children represented GRRID, Sector 31, Prabh Aasra, Mohali, Bhawan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, among other schools. TNS
NSS Day celebrated
Chandigarh: Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University) celebrated NSS Day with the students. The audience was enlightened about NSS through a power-point presentation which included its motto, history, aim and objectives. Events conducted by the NSS, PEC, were also shown. TNS
One-day camp held
Chandigarh: The NSS wing of the Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, here, celebrated NSS Day on the college campus by organising a one-day camp. All volunteers of various streams came together to enlighten the spirit of social responsibility and well-being. TNS
New entrants welcomed
Chandigarh: Guru Gobind Singh College for Women (GGSCW), Sector 26, here, organised a freshers’ party to welcome the new entrants. Famous actress and singer Aditi Arya, an alumna of GGSCW, graced the occasion as the chief guest. TNS
Car-free day observed
Chandigarh: Kids ‘R’ Kids School, Sector 42, held a rally on Sunday to observe car-free day, an International event observed throughout the world. All members promoted the idea to see life beyond the boundaries of cars through slogans such as “go green on car-free day” and “let us breathe some fresh air”. TNS
87 shortlisted in job fest
Mohali: As many as 87 candidates from various courses, including pharma, nursing, paramedical, law, management, were shortlisted by top healthcare companies in the 1st job fest organised for healthcare sector at Aryans Group of Colleges on Sunday. Around 108 job-seekers from pan-India participated in the one-day job fest. Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Health & Family Welfare Minister, Punjab, was the chief guest and Dr Anshu Kataria, chairman, Aryans Group, presided over the recruitment drive.
