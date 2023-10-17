Art workshop for SOREM students

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: To mark World Mental Health Week, Citizens for Inclusive Living and Society for Rehabilitation of Mentally Challenged (SOREM), Sector 36, organised an art workshop and handicraft mela. The workshop was conducted by Jashandeep Kaur, a fine arts graduate and counsellor. Over 40 persons with mental and intellectual disabilities participated in the workshop. TNS

Elections of Bar assns on Dec 15

Chandigarh: The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has decided to hold elections of office-bearers of the Bar associations of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on December 15. Ashok Singla, chairman of the Bar Council, announced the schedule of the election to the posts, including president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary and treasurer. Executive members will be nominated by the elected office-bearers after elections.