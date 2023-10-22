Artistes exhibit skills at art & cultural fest

Chandigarh, October 21
In the ongoing 2nd Art and Cultural Fest’23, being organised by Infosys Foundation, Bengaluru, and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh and Bengaluru Kendra, a play titled “Sangchadhvam” directed by Dr Navdeep Kaur, Chairperson, Department of Indian Theatre, Panjab University, and founder of Natya Griham, was staged with great fanfare.
Written by Dinesh Nair, the play was based on the theme — World is One Family, My Family. It revolved around the search for goodness in the world where humanitarian essence transcends wealth, religion, and caste. “The Magic Spell”, a live art workshop, was inaugurated today in which 26 artists, including 18 painters, six print makers and two sculptors, from across the tricity exhibited their skills. Chief guest Dr Sumita Misra lauded the efforts of Infosys Foundation and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.
