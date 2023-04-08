Artistes showcase talent

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 7

The two-day theatre festival, ‘Chandigarh Rashtriya Natya Mahotsav- 2023’, today concluded at Tagore Theatre, Sector 18, Chandigarh, with the staging of two plays — ‘King of Pop’ and ‘Be-libas’.

It was organised by Haryana Kala Parishad in association with Chandigarh University with an aim to provide a platform to theatre artistes to showcase their talent and allow the audiences to connect themselves with quality entertainment.

The second day of the festival commenced with the staging of the play, ‘King of Pop’, written, designed and directed by KD Kashish Devgan, and performed by Gaurav, Sukant, Tanvi Sattee, Anmol Gajrani, Akash, Purva, Diya, Chahat, and Shreya, students of Chandigarh University.

The play narrates the story of the most awarded American singer, songwriter, dancer, ‘Michael Jackson’. It showcases how the star enjoyed recognition as the most successful entertainer of all times by the Guinness World Record, as well as faced many backlashes and critics for his dance, music and publicised personal life.

The distinctive story is an amalgam of emotions, truth and entertainment, and exhibits how an artiste gives it all to be at the top. The play had won the Best One Act Play at a national-level competition, organised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Following this, director Rajeev Raj staged his play ‘Be-libas’, performed by a team of eight artistes from Lok Ranjan Theatre and Films, Delhi.

The play was enacted by Mohan Yadav, Mohini Sangar, and Anjana Ahluwalia in lead roles. Raj said just humans cover their bodies, they should also cover their souls. Humans should possess good thoughts and avoid wrong-doings, he said.