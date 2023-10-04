Arun Chief Commissioner of Chandigarh Right to Service Commission

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

Former Haryana cadre IAS officer Arun Kumar has been appointed new Chief Commissioner of the Chandigarh Right to Service Commission.

According the notification issued by the UT Administration, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is pleased to appoint Arun Kumar, retired IAS officer, as Chief Commissioner of the Chandigarh Right to Service Commission. The terms and conditions of the appointment will be notified separately. A former Director General, Directorate General Civil Aviation, Arun Kumar is a 1989-batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre. He has also served as the Deputy Commissioner of Chandigarh.

The post fell vacant after the term of incumbent Commissioner KK Jindal ended on March 21 and UT Adviser Dharam Pal was given the charge of the post Later, the UT upgraded the post to Chief Commissioner.

The Administrator had earlier recommended the name of former IRS officer Anu Jagmohan Singh to the MHA for the post.