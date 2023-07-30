Arunima moves into next round of badminton meet

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 29

Arunima Pal defeated Smridhi Chopra 22-20 21-16 to sail into women’s pre-quarterfinals on the opening day of the Punjab State (Senior & Junior) Ranking Badminton Tournament, being organised by the Mohali District Badminton Association at AM Badminton Academy in Zirakpur.

Samarjeet Kaur faced a tough fight from Gurleen Kaur before logging a 22-20 16-21 23-21 win, while Dhara Jain easily overpowered Pawanpreet Kaur 21-6 21-13. Liza Taank defeated Trisha Mahajan 21-8 21-13.

In the men’s qualifying round, Mridul Jha beat Naresh Sethi 21-9 21-12. Dhiren Sharma also moved ahead by defeating Jatinder Kapoor 21-7 21-11, and Anish Bhardwaj outplayed Gagandeep Singh 21-19 21-10. Swaraj Pal Singh logged a 21-18 21-18 win over Eshaan Sharma, whereas Ashok Kumar outplayed Bhaav Puri 23-11 21-13. Nitish Chopra also marched into the next round by defeating Jaspreet Singh 21-5 21-10, and Manik Sharma triumphed over Madhav Saddi 21-16 20-22 21-15.

Manan Chopra moved ahead in the boys’ U-19 category by registering a 21-18 21-13 win over Krishav Kaplish. Naman Narang overpowered Bhuvnesh Kumar 21-18 21-17 and Shubh Sahdev logged a comeback 15-21 21-12 21-12 win over Vansh Batra. Parbhjot Singh Ryat defeated Mayank Bansal 21-7 21-9 and Deepsimar got the better of Keshav 21-14 21-9. Neeraj Garg also moved ahead by defeating Arunbir Singh 21-7 21-10 and Shinash Puri easily defeated Rishant Sidhu 21-8 21-9.

Results (qualifying round)

Men’s event: Parh Soni bt Rishant Sidhu 21-10 21-12, Pardeep Yadav bt Shubh Sahdev 21-10 21-13, Yogeshwar bt Ravi Kumar 21-10 21-12, Milan Malhotra bt Dhruv Datta 21-13 21-16, Chirag Sharma bt Nishant Kumar 21-10 21-8, Akrshit Sharma bt Ravijot Singh 21-16 21-16

Boys’ U-19: Nilesh Seth bt Ishan Sharma 21-14 21-16, Harshbir Singh Brar bt Aryan Soi 18-21 21-19 21-13, Milan Malhotra bt Saket 21-12 21-11.

CBA championship from August 3

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Badminton Association (CBA) will organise juniors and seniors state championships from August 3 to 6 at the Sector 38 Sports Complex. Interested players can confirm their entries before July 31 at the venue. Only Chandigarh registered players will be eligible with prescribed documents. The teams of juniors and seniors will be selected on the basis of performance for the upcoming North Zone Badminton Championships to be held at Jalandhar. TNS

