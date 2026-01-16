ARV Orthopaedic Hospital offers robot-assisted knee replacement surgery

The Tricity now offers advanced robot-assisted knee replacement surgery. Dr Atul Malhotra, ARV Orthopaedic Hospital, Chandigarh, is the first to use Johnson & Johnson VELYS Robotic System, providing world-class care locally.

Dr Malhotra said, “As a surgeon, my foremost responsibility is to ensure the best possible outcomes for my patients. VELYS Robotic System allows us to plan and execute knee replacement with a level of precision that was not possible earlier. This level of accuracy helps reduce unnecessary tissue damage, ensures better alignment and supports faster recovery. Personalising the procedure to each patient’s anatomy reduces surgical trauma, improves implant alignment, and enhances quality of life.”

