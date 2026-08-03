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Home / Chandigarh / Aryan, Vishwanath shine in Mohali’s 132-run victory

Aryan, Vishwanath shine in Mohali’s 132-run victory

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:05 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Aryan Bhatia claimed a four-wicket haul and posted a quick-fire 9-ball 22, while Vishwanath Pratap scored a ton as Mohali registered a commanding 132-run win over Ropar in the Punjab State Senior One-Day Tournament.

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After put to bat first, Mohali made an aggressive start. Bikramjit Singh and Pratap added 83 runs for the opening wicket before Bikramjit lost his wicket at 48. Anshul Chaudhary (54 off 68 balls, with two boundaries and one six) then joined Pratap and the pair raised another important partnership. Pratap went on to play and posted 125 off 110 balls, with nine boundaries and five sixes.

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Karteek Sharma (32), Arpam Deep Sing Virk (24) and Bhatia (22) contributed later in the innings, as Mohali posted a massive 369/9 in 49.5 overs. Nipun was the most successful bowler with three wickets, while Navpreet and Jashan picked up one wicket each.

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Chasing a challenging 370 to win, Ropar failed to build the partnerships and were bundled out for 204 in 36 overs. Bhatia took the wickets of Ropar’s top-order — opener Jeevanjot Singh Bajwa (42 off 40 balls, with three boundaries and three sixes), Dev Amritpal Singh (17), Mayank Gupta (8) and Japji Pahuja (24). Harshdeep Singh and Jas Inder Singh Baidwan took two wickets each, while Ashwani Kumar chipped in by claiming one wicket to complete a dominant performance by Mohali.

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