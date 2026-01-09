Aryaveer, Aksh to clash for title

In the ongoing Roots-AITA Challenge Series National Ranking Tennis Championship in Zirakpur, top seed Aryaveer Sharma moved into the final of the boys’ U-18 by defeating third seed Haryana’s Tanishq Jood 6-1, 6-4 today. Second seed Aksh Jood won the second semi by defeating third seed Chandigarh’s Charchit Boora 6-2, 6-0.

In the boys’ U-14 semis, Kushdeep Hooda defeated Punjab’s Samrat Das Roy 6-4, 6-1 and second seed Aarav Saini defeated Nikunj Arora 6-4, 7-6(5). Second seed Ira Chadha overpowered Punjab’s Mehreen Kaur in a tough battle to move into the girls’ U-18 semifinals. She won the first set 6-3, but Mehreen won the second by logging a comeback win in the tie-break 6-7(3). In the final set, both players played good tennis, but Ira logged a 7-6(0) win for the semis.

Mannat Kaur defeated Punjab’s Sukhdeep Kaur 6-4, 6-3 and Ekam Kaur ousted Nimisha 6-2, 6-2. In the girls’ U-14 quarterfinals, top seed Haryana’s Tanya Batnagar defeated Pavni Dahiya 6-2, 6-0 and Ayushree Nath logged an identical win over Mehreen. Inayat Mittal easily defeated Bhuvi without conceding a game.