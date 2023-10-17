As auctions fail, MC proposes to rent out 108 unsold booths

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 16

Having failed to sell its 108 built-up booths lying vacant for a long time and two halls of shopping centre in Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, despite several auctions, the city Municipal Corporation (MC) has mooted to give them on a rent basis.

Can’t be used as liquor vend The booths were built in February 2014. Owing to high market rates and leasehold status of the property, almost all built-up booths in this complex have remained vacant so far.

Five booths were auctioned on a leasehold basis in the year 2017-2018, and one of these was later surrendered.

The process for auctioning remaining booths was done several times but received poor response.

The monthly rent of booths has been fixed at Rs 8,631 per booth.

According to the proposal, there will be a condition that liquor vends will not be allowed to run from the booths.

According to MC’s engineering wing, monthly rent of booths has been fixed at Rs 8,631 per booth and for halls Rs 65,806 each. There will be a condition that liquor vends will not be allowed to run from the booths. The minimum reserve price was fixed between Rs 15.75 lakh and 18.42 lakh, depending upon the location, during auction of booths.

Five booths were auctioned on a leasehold basis in the year 2017-2018, and one of these was later surrendered. The process for auctioning remaining booths was done several times. However, due to poor response from the bidders, the said booths could not be allotted.

The booths were built in February 2014. Owing to high market rates and leasehold status of the property, almost all built-up booths in this complex have remained vacant so far. Even those who had taken these on lease regret the decision, alleging official apathy and faulty policies. The proposal will be taken up for approval during the MC House meeting slated for tomorrow.

The city MC has proposed to double the honorarium and also give fuel allowance to councillors.

On the request of Mayor Anup Gupta, a proposal for doubling the monthly honorarium of councillors from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 has been prepared. The compensatory allowance as admissible to nominated councillors has also been proposed to increase to the same amount.

There is also a proposal to provide fuel allowance of Rs 5,000 per month to all elected and nominated councillors.

The Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor are entitled to an honorarium of Rs 30,000, Rs 24,000 and Rs 18,750 per month, respectively, in addition to Rs 15,000 constituency allowance, which has now been proposed to be doubled. The House will take a call on the proposal. All councillors are already entitled to phones and laptops once in the five-year term.

Meanwhile, amendments in dog bylaws, e-auction of private taxi stands and other agenda items will also be taken up during the House meeting.