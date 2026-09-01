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Home / Chandigarh / ASAP, allies dominate Evening Dept polls; Khokhar elected president

ASAP, allies dominate Evening Dept polls; Khokhar elected president

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:48 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Harmanpreet Singh Khokhar of ASAP celebrates after winning the presidential election of the Department of Evening Studies, Panjab University.
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The Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) emerged as the dominant force in the Panjab University student elections, with its candidates and alliance partners winning six of the eight seats, including the key posts of president, vice-president and general secretary, in the Evening Department.

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Harmanpreet Singh Khokhar of ASAP was elected president, while Jobanpreet Singh Sohi of the USO-ASAP alliance won the vice-president’s post. Savitaz Kaur of the SOPU-ASAP alliance was elected general secretary. The Student Front finished second, while the ABVP stood third.

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ASAP also finished second in the contest for the president’s post in the Morning Department elections.

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The Evening Department results assume significance against the backdrop of the Morning Department elections, in which the ASAP panel finished second in the presidential contest. The ASAP alliance also secured two key positions — Arman Bhinder of the PUDF won the vice-president’s post, while Vishal Bamal, who contested as an Independent in alliance with ASAP, won the joint secretary’s post.

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