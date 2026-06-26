Asha Rani elected Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib MC president

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) strengthened its hold over the Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib Municipal Council on Thursday by securing all three key positions in the council. Asha Rani was elected president, Baljinder Singh became senior vice-president and Jatinder Kaur was named vice-president. All three AAP candidates being elected unopposed.

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The election for the top posts of the MC was conducted by Fatehgarh Sahib SDM Karan Gupta. Before the commencement of the election process, all newly elected councillors were administered the oath of office by the SDM. Punjab Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian attended the meeting as the party observer, and Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai was also present on the occasion.

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The meeting was originally scheduled for June 23 but was postponed to June 25 due to administrative reasons. In the recently concluded MC polls, the AAP secured a clear majority by winning 16 of the 23 wards in the civic body. The Congress won six seats, while the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) failed to open their accounts.

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Congratulating the newly elected office-bearers, Cabinet Minister Mundian said that a new era of development would begin in Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib under the leadership of CM Bhagwant Mann. He lauded MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai for ensuring the unanimous election of all three office-bearers.

Rai said, “For the first time, the AAP has secured full control of the MC, reflecting the trust placed in the party by the people of Sirhind.” He emphasised the need for transparent and honest governance, stating that civic issues, public services, sanitation, drinking water facilities and infrastructure development would be addressed on priority. Rai assured that there would be no shortage of funds for development works in the town.

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Newly elected MC president Asha Rani, a second-term councillor, expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in her and said she would work with the cooperation of all members to ensure the overall development of the town.