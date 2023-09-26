ASHA workers court arrest in Panchkula, let off 2 hours later

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 25

Hundreds of accredited social health activists (ASHA) of the district courted arrest as part of their ‘Jail Bharo’ movement, outside the DC office here today. The police released them after two hours.

District Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) secretary Lachhi Ram said a memorandum of their demands was submitted to the Police Commissioner on September 22.

The workers cited huge shortage of necessary equipment, medicines and specialists in many government hospitals. They regretted that due to the staff shortage, they work under pressure, with cases of misbehaviour with pregnant women and general public constantly coming to light in civil hospitals.

Addressing protesters, leaders said the state government and the Health Department had been ignoring demands of workers employed in the department for the past 17 years. For three years, ASHA workers had been repeatedly writing letters to health officials and the government regarding their demands and problems, but these were ignored.

The state government has now called ASHA workers for talks on September 29.

