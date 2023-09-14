ASHA workers seek hike in honorarium

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 13

A large number of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers today held a demonstration and raised slogans against the state government in support of their pending demands, including an increase in honorarium. Their protest entered its 37th day today.

The protesters gathered at the Ambala Cantonment bus stand and started moving toward the residence of Home and Health Minister Anil Vij. However, cops deployed at the bus stand in large numbers stopped them.

Sarvjeet Kaur, district secretary of ASHA Workers’ Union, said, “A meeting was fixed with the government for today but it was cancelled last evening. The ASHA workers just wanted to hold a peaceful protest and ask the minister reason behind cancelling the meeting, but they were forcefully taken away in buses and left at far away locations later in the evening. The behaviour of the government with the ASHAs is not acceptable.”

Their demands include a minimum honorarium of Rs 26,000 per month, retirement age of 65 years, and benefits of pension, ESI, PF and gratuity.

The protesters said despite working hard, they were not getting ‘adequate’ honorarium. Over the years, they had been burdened with extra work, but there were no increment in the honorarium.

Sunita, state general secretary of the union, said, “At present, ASHAs get around Rs 7,500 a month, including the incentive. This when they have been given a lot of extra work, including online assignments. We will continue our protest until the government accepts our demands.”

