ASHA workers stage protest in Panchkula

Panchkula, December 27
Hundreds of ASHA workers took out a march from Sector 2 towards the Chief Minister’s residence in Chandigarh to press for their demands here today. However, the police stopped them at the Sector 7-8 roundabout.
Addressing the protesters, president of the ASHA Workers’ Union, Surekha, said the workers had been serving the Health Department for the past 17 years as an important link between the department and the public to implement all schemes at the grassroots. The state government had refused to regularise their services terming them as volunteers. They condemned the anti-worker attitude of the state government and demanded that all workers be given permanent jobs and Rs 26,000 as minimum salary besides all social security benefits, including retirement benefits, she added.
State general secretary of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions Jai Bhagwan said the government was continuously taking anti-people and anti-labour decisions. By abolishing 29 labour laws, the government had brought in four labour codes, through which it was attacking the right to form union and it couldn’t be tolerated.
The ASHA workers continued their dharna at the roundabout when the reports last came in. The workers said they would continue their protest till the Health Minister held talks with them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area
The terrorists are intercepted near Tawi bridge as they were...
Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm
More than 60 people have so far been reported dead as a resu...
3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona
The incident occurs on December 26 at Woods Canyon Lake in C...
22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house
Police suspect suicide
5 of family charred to death in UP
As per the initial report the fire starts from a stove