ASHA workers stage protest in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 27

Hundreds of ASHA workers took out a march from Sector 2 towards the Chief Minister’s residence in Chandigarh to press for their demands here today. However, the police stopped them at the Sector 7-8 roundabout.

Addressing the protesters, president of the ASHA Workers’ Union, Surekha, said the workers had been serving the Health Department for the past 17 years as an important link between the department and the public to implement all schemes at the grassroots. The state government had refused to regularise their services terming them as volunteers. They condemned the anti-worker attitude of the state government and demanded that all workers be given permanent jobs and Rs 26,000 as minimum salary besides all social security benefits, including retirement benefits, she added.

State general secretary of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions Jai Bhagwan said the government was continuously taking anti-people and anti-labour decisions. By abolishing 29 labour laws, the government had brought in four labour codes, through which it was attacking the right to form union and it couldn’t be tolerated.

The ASHA workers continued their dharna at the roundabout when the reports last came in. The workers said they would continue their protest till the Health Minister held talks with them.