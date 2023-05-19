Ashiana escape: Panel seeks report from Home Secy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 18

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission has sought a report into the escape of three girls from Ashiana from the UT Home Secretary by July 3.

On the basis of the news report — “Three girls have reportedly escaped from Ashiana Children Home in Sector 15, Chandigarh, after removing a grill” — the Commission, comprising Chairperson Justice Sant Parkash and Member Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, took suo motu cognisance of the matter and called for a report from the Home Secretary, Chandigarh, on or before the next date of hearing on July 3.

On May 14, girls aged 15 and 17 managed to remove the grill of a window with a screwdriver, broke the lock of the rear gate and fled the building. The police traced one of the girls to Pipli and brought her back. In her statement recorded before a Magistrate, she stated that she wanted to meet her family so she fled the children’s home.

The other two girls, both natives of Uttar Pradesh, are yet to be traced. A fact-finding committee has been constituted to probe the incident. Children, who are orphans, abandoned or are victims of crimes are lodged in Ashiana.

The commission has asked the UT Home Secretary to look into the matter in accordance with law and also state what lapse on the part of authority concerned led to the escape of the girls and what measures have been taken by the authorities and the police to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.