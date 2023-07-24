Ashok Singla elected Punjab & Haryana Bar Council chairman

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 23

Ashok Singla has been elected chairman of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana. He defeated his rival candidate Karanjit Singh by one vote. At least 14 votes were polled in favour of Singla, while Karanjit secured 13. Similarly, Ranvir Singh Dhaka was elected vice-chairman by securing 14 votes. His contender Hargobinder Singh Gill (Bagga) got 13 votes.

The elections for the office-bearers of the council were held today. Raj Kumar Chauhaan has already been chosen as the honorary secretary. Singla and Dhaka thanked the outgoing chairman, Suvir Sidhu, and honorary secretary Gurtej Singh Grewal for their exemplary service for the institution.

Singla, who belongs to Sangrur, earlier served as honorary secretary in 2005-06, and vice-chairman in 2022-23. His father too was a renowned lawyer in Sangrur.

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana is a statutory body established under the Advocates Act, 1961. It has 25 members who are elected by way of preferential voting system by advocates from the states of Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh. Advocate Generals of both Punjab and Haryana are ex-officio members of the council.