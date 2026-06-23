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Home / Chandigarh / Ashwin Mahesh Dalvi gets additional charge of cultural centre Director

Ashwin Mahesh Dalvi gets additional charge of cultural centre Director

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:11 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Ashwin Mahesh Dalvi
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The Ministry of Culture has given the additional charge of the Director of the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Patiala, to senior art and culture icon Ashwin Mahesh Dalvi.

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Dalvi is currently the Director of the West Zone Cultural Centre (WZCC), Udaipur, and will now oversee the functioning of both the institutions. Widely recognised for his extensive experience in the field of art and culture, Dalvi’s appointment is being seen as a significant step towards strengthening the country’s cultural ecosystem. Over the years, he has made notable contributions to the holistic growth of multiple cultural institutions and preservation of heritage besides promoting talent.

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He also served as chairman of the Rajasthan Lalit Kala Akademi during 2017–18.

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Dalvi is expected to focus on revitalising the pace of cultural activity aimed at strengthening folk art preservation initiatives.

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